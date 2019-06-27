8 Minute Meals: strawberry shortcake pancakes

(WTNH) — Chef Angelza Baldanza celebrates strawberry season in the kitchen with a breakfast treat: strawberry shortcake pancakes.
Ingredients:
2 Cups Of All Purpose Flour
2 Tbsp Sugar
4 Tsp Baking Powder
1 Tsp Baking Soda
1 Tsp Of Fine Sea Salt
2 Cups Of Buttermilk
4 Tbsp Of Unsalted Butter (Melted)
1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
2 Beaten Eggs
1 Tsp Of Orange Zest
1 Tsp Of Cinnamon
Directions:
1. In a bowl combine dry ingredients in a small bowl, whisk and set aside.
2. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and whisk until combined. Do not over whisk.