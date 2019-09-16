8 Minute Meals: Summer Corn and Heirloom Tomato Salad

(WTNH) — Chef and Owner of South End and South End Uncorked Nick Martschenko shows us how to make a fresh summer corn and heirloom tomato salad.

You can see Nick in action at the Greenwich Wine and Food Festival at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21.

Ingredients

Ears fresh corn left on the cob

2 heads romaine lettuce, outer leaves removed and chopped

1 each of cucumber, peeled, diced

1 each of watermelon radish, sliced

5 each of breakfast or red radish, sliced

1 pint of heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 each avocado, diced

½ bunch of cilantro leaves

¼ cup chives, sliced