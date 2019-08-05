8 Minute Meals: summer squash noodles

(WTNH) — Chef instructor at Prince Technical High School in Hartford Jamie Roraback makes fresh summer squash noodles.

Ingredients:

3 Young Yellow and or Green Squash-washed, ends conservatively trimmed

3 Tbsp. Canola Oil

½ Cup Red Onions-thinly sliced

1 tsp. Fresh Garlic-thinly sliced

4 Fresh Basil Leaves-torn into pieces

To Taste Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

• Using a vegetable peeler, or better a mandoline, peel the exterior of the squashes into long, wide noodles going all around the outside, leaving the center where the seeds are. (These can be put into your compost.)

• Heat sauté pan on medium high heat, add canola oil and cook the onions for about 30 seconds or until translucent/sweet smelling. Add the garlic, cook for about 10 seconds until aromatic but not browned.Add the squash tossing well so the onions and garlic don’t burn, and cook only for about 1 minute or just until wilted and tender. Finish by tossing in the basil, seasoning to taste with salt and black pepper. Divide onto four serving plates, and top with tomato sauce. Garnish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil , Parmesan cheese and a basil leaf. Enjoy!

Chef Jamie used fresh summer squash from the Coginchaug Area Transition (CAT)’s Giving Garden. For more information on the garden, click here.