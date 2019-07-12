8 Minute Meals: Tequila & lime roasted chicken

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil of An Exquisite Experience makes a delicious summer dish: Tequila and lime roasted chicken with asparagus and carrots.

Chef Kevin discovered his passion for cooking at the age of 7 after seeing his mother cook. He has worked with many professional chefs from Connecticut to New York.

The brine :

5 quarts of water

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of kosher salt

Stir the ingredients until completely dissolved

Herb Vinaigrette :

1/2 cup of chopped herb blend

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1 lime zest

1/2 cup of olive oil

4 tablespoons of brown sugar

1/2 cup of tequila

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and combine well, and reserve.

Chicken and vegetables:

1 whole chicken

2 limes

3 cup of tequila

1 bunch of asparagus

1 bag of baby carrots

2 cups of extra virgin olive oil

1 bag of pearl onions Kosher salt

Fresh black pepper

Chopped garlic

2 cups of brown sugar

2 sprigs of thyme 2 teaspoon of dry oregano

Blended herbs fresh chopped parsley, cilantro, chives,1 sprig thyme.

Directions:

1.) break down the chicken and place in brine for 24 hours.

2.) combine all ingredients for the Tequila and lime roasted choke in medium mixing bowl. Mix well and reserve.

3.) with a paper towel pat the chicken breast completely dry. season the chicken with salt, pepper, and dry oregano.

4.) In a medium cast iron skillet, coat the pan with olive oil and wait til its “smoking hot” to sear. Place chicken in the pan (2min on each side) for a nice crisp skin ( thatʼs a must) skin side down and into the oven at 375 for 8 min.

5.) In a medium pan coat with olive oil, and pan sear vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, zest the lime to add bold freshness take out of the pan when you see the vegetables start to brown.

6.) Pull the chicken of the oven and let rest for 5 min. Place the vegetables on the bottom of the plate and chicken on top. Place the tequila vinaigrette over the chicken and serve.

