8 Minute Meals: teriyaki glazed salmon

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera makes a salmon dish with a taste of teriyaki.

This teriyaki glaze was created by Chef Rivera’s father in law.

Ingredients:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce ¼ cup brown sugar 1 ½ tablespoon of ginger, minced 1 tablespoon garlic, minced 1 tablespoon of honey 1 tablespoon of sesame oil 3 tablespoon of mirin/rice wine vinegar ¼ cup of water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Allow mixture to cool. Store in the refrigerator for up to 7 days or use as a marinade as needed.

Use on a cut of salmon, on top of a bed of mashed potatoes, or salad if you prefer.

