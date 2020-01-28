8 Minute Meals: Tomagoyaki

(WTNH) — Chef Jay Lewis makes a Japanese – Italian dish in honor of the late Kobe Bryant: Tomagoyaki which is Japanese for ‘grilled egg.’

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1/4 cup Mirin

1/4 cup Rice Vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon white sugar

Directions:

You will need a Tamago Yaki style frying pan for this recipe to be executed perfectly. Make sure you have a very nice nonstick pan coating for your pan. Heat the pan on a medium low heat because you certainly do not want to cook these eggs too quickly.

Crack all of your eggs into a pourable bowl and add all of the other ingredients. Blend together with a whisk, fork or electric hand mixer. When the pan is hot, pour a small amount of the egg mixture into the pan. You want just enough to thinly cover the entire cooking surface – no more than a millimeter thick. As soon as the egg is cooked just enough to fold over, but not fully cooked through, use your pastry spatula to fold the egg over on itself from one end of the pan to the other. Then slide the folded egg to the far side of the pan and pour a little bit more of your egg mixture into the pan. Continue to fold the folded egg on top of the New eggs until you achieve the desired thickness in your egg roll.

