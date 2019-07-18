8 Minute Meals: tomato and pomegranate panzanella

(WTHN) — Celebrity Chef Jamie Sydney makes a summer panzanella with tomato and pomegranate.

Ingredients:

1 Loaf of Bread, day old, crust off, cut into 1 inch cubes

½ Cup of Olive oil, for bread cubes

1 Pint of assorted colored cherry tomatoes, halved

1 Cup of Persian Cucumbers, sliced into 1 inch rounds

1 Cup of Pomegrate Seeds

½ Cup of Toasted Pine Nuts

1/2 Bunch of Green Onions, sliced in quarter strips

1 Small Clove Garlic, minced

1 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

2 Tablespoons of Pomegrante Molasses

1 Cup of Basil Leaves, cleaned, whole

½ Cup of Mint Leaves, cleaned, whole

1/2 Cup of Parsley Leaves only, cleaned, lightly chopped

2 Cups of Baby Arugula, washed

2 Cooked Chicken Breasts (rotisserie Chicken), Shredded

Kosher salt, Fresh Ground Pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 400 Degrees

1. Toss the bread cubes in the ½ cup of olive oil with salt and pepper. Lay the cubes flat on a baking sheet. Toast the bread cubes in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until lightly colored. They may need to be turned once or twice. Remove and set aside.

2. Make the vinaigrette by combining the lemon juice, Pomegranate molasses, and the minced garlic. Slowly whisk in the oil. Season with Kosher Salt and Pepper.

3. Toss all of the ingredients together except the chicken and arugula, in a large bowl with the vinaigrette (don’t pour all of the vinaigrette in at the same time). Allow the bread to absorb and add more vinaigrette if necessary. Before serving, lightly toss in the chicken and arugula. Check for seasoning.