8 Minute Meals: tomato basil tart

(WTNH) — Lisa Rolleri will help you put your summer garden to good use with her tomato basil tart.

For the pastry

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and chilled

2 tablespoons chilled vegetable shortening

Pre- made pie dough works well for a short-cut.

For the filling

4 large tomatoes, sliced 1/3 inch thick

1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more for sprinkling the tomatoes

1 cup firmly packed fresh basil leaves plus 3 sprigs for garnish

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup coarsely grated whole-milk mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

About 1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil for brushing the tomatoes

Directions

To prepare the pastry, combine the flour, salt in a large bowl. Add the butter and shortening. Blend with a pastry blender or your fingertips until the mixture resembles the texture of small peas. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water or enough to form a dough, tossing the mixture until the water is incorporated. Knead the dough lightly with the heel of your hand against a smooth surface for a few seconds to distribute the fat evenly and form it into a ball. Flatten slightly, dust with flour, and chill, wrapped in plastic wrap, for 1 hour.

Roll out into a disk 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured work surface. Transfer to a 9-inch quiche or tart pan with a removable bottom, cut off excess dough from the edges, and prick the bottom lightly with a fork. Chill for 1 hour and preheat the oven to 375°F. Line the shell with foil and fill with pie weights, dried beans, or rice. Bake in the lower third of the oven for 20 minutes. Carefully remove the weights and foil. Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes more or until light golden. Cool in the pan on a wire rack.

To make the filling, turn down the oven to 350°F. Sprinkle the tomato slices on both sides with the additional salt and drain on paper toweling. Combine the basil leaves, ricotta, and eggs in a food processor and process until blended. Add the teaspoon of salt, the mozzarella, the Parmigiano-Reggiano, and pepper. Process until just combined.

Pat the tomato slices dry with more paper towels. Line the bottom of the shell with the tomato end pieces and spoon on the cheese mixture. Arrange the remaining tomato slices in one layer, overlapping slightly, over the cheese mixture. Brush the top with olive oil and bake until the cheese mixture is set, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature, garnished with sprigs of basil.