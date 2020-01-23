8 Minute Meals: Tomato Chorizo Mussels over Sautéed Zoodles

(WTNH) — Culinary instructor Edwin Armstrong and student Jaylen Albright of Eli Whitney Technical High School make a savory mussels and zoodles 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

o ½ lb Chorizo Sausage, chopped

o 1 cup 1 medium Sweet Onion, medium diced

o 6 cloves Garlic – crushed

o 2 Tbls Olive oil, unsalted butter or other healthy oil – optional

o 4 Thyme sprigs

o 1 large Bay leaf

o Optional Red pepper flakes

o 1 cup Clam juice, chicken stock or Vegetable stock or a dry white wine

o 1 cup Crushed tomato, diced fresh or chopped plum tomato

o 2 lbs. Fresh PEI Mussels – clean, consistent in size and flavorful.

o ½ fresh Lemon – cut 4 wedges – seedless

Directions:

1. Sauté till translucent chorizo & onions, then add . . . (can use the fat from the sausage to sauté)

2. Garlic, herbs, pepper flakes and broth, then simmer for 5 minutes

3. Add washed mussels, cover and simmer on medium for 5 minutes

Zucchini Noodles (makes 4 portions):

o 1 LARGE Zucchini, washed and ends nipped off

o 2 Tbls Olive oil

o To Taste salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Wash zucchini and dry

2. Cut off the ends to create a flat surface to attach to the Zoodle machine

3. Spiral cut the zucchini with the linquine cutter

4. Pre heat large sauté pan, add 2 Tbls of olive oil and add the dry zoodles by placing in pan gently away from yourself.

5. Toss quickly to sear and warm. Do not over-cook.

6. Serve immediately.