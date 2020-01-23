8 Minute Meals: Tomato Chorizo Mussels over Sautéed Zoodles

(WTNH) — Culinary instructor Edwin Armstrong and student Jaylen Albright of Eli Whitney Technical High School make a savory mussels and zoodles 8 Minute Meal.
Ingredients:
o ½ lb Chorizo Sausage, chopped
o 1 cup 1 medium Sweet Onion, medium diced
o 6 cloves Garlic – crushed
o 2 Tbls Olive oil, unsalted butter or other healthy oil – optional
o 4 Thyme sprigs
o 1 large Bay leaf
o Optional Red pepper flakes
o 1 cup Clam juice, chicken stock or Vegetable stock or a dry white wine
o 1 cup Crushed tomato, diced fresh or chopped plum tomato
o 2 lbs. Fresh PEI Mussels – clean, consistent in size and flavorful.
o ½ fresh Lemon – cut 4 wedges – seedless
Directions:
1. Sauté till translucent chorizo & onions, then add . . . (can use the fat from the sausage to sauté)
2. Garlic, herbs, pepper flakes and broth, then simmer for 5 minutes
3. Add washed mussels, cover and simmer on medium for 5 minutes
Zucchini Noodles (makes 4 portions):
o 1 LARGE Zucchini, washed and ends nipped off
o 2 Tbls Olive oil
o To Taste salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Wash zucchini and dry
2. Cut off the ends to create a flat surface to attach to the Zoodle machine
3. Spiral cut the zucchini with the linquine cutter
4. Pre heat large sauté pan, add 2 Tbls of olive oil and add the dry zoodles by placing in pan gently away from yourself.
5. Toss quickly to sear and warm. Do not over-cook.
6. Serve immediately.