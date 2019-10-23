8 Minute Meals: Tuscan casserole

(WTNH) — Farm Chef Sherry Swanson makes a Tuscan casserole for an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 bay leaf

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp of salt

2 cups kale, ribs removed

1 1/2 cups pearled farro

1 280z tomatoes

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups butternut squash, diced

1 15oz canelli beans, drained

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs

Parmesan rind

Directions:

In a medium Dutch oven, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic, kale, 2 tsp of salt, and 1 tsp of red pepper flakes and cook until the kale wilts and the garlic is fragrant. Add the farro, tomatoes, bay leaf Parmesan rind, squash, beans, and stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and bake for 30-40 minutes. Check once during cooking and add a little stock if dry.

In a small bowl, combine the Parmesan and breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the mixture on the farro and bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Serve hot with extra grated Parmesan if desired.