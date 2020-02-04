8 Minute Meals: Valentine’s Day steak dinner

(WTNH) — Farm Chef Sherry Swanson makes a French steak dish paired with a pear salad sure to impress your love on Valentine’s Day.

Roasted Pear Salad Roasted pear:

1 firm Anjou pear

14 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 Tbsp granulated sugar Salad

2 cups arugula

2 oz Ricotta Salata, grated

Caramelized Walnuts Dressing

¼ cup pomegranate juice ! ¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar ! ½ tsp lemon zest

¼ cup pomegranate seeds ! salt and pepper, to taste

Roasted Pears

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Cut pear in half; using melon baller, scoop out core. Transfer pear halves, cut side up, to prepared baking sheet. Press a tablespoon of butter onto cut side of pears. Sprinkle sugar over top of pears, dividing equally. Roast pear halves until tender and juices on baking sheet begin to caramelize, spooning juices over pears every 10 minutes, about 30 minutes total. Let pears cool while preparing salad. For Salad Whisk together juices, olive oil, vinegar, and lemon zest, in small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Combine arugula, pears, and ricotta salata in large serving bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss gently to combine; sprinkle with chopped walnuts and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately.

Steak au Poivre:

2 filets mignons, 2 inches thick

4 tsp green peppercorns, crushed

2 tsp cracked black peppercorns

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp Cognac

¼ cup veal stock or beef

¼ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375F degrees. Press ½ tsp of the green peppercorns into each side of the steaks. Sprinkle the cracked black pepper on a plate and coat the steaks with the pepper. Let the steaks sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. Melt the butter in a heavy bottom medium-sized sauté pan. Seared the steaks on each side until browned on the outside. Pour off any extra fat. Remove the pan from the burner and add the cognac. Light the pan and flambé the steaks until the flames extinguish. Place the steaks on a sheet pan and finish in the oven about 5-8 minutes for medium-rare. Use an instant read thermometer for accurate cooking temperatures 130F for rare, 135F for med-rare and 140F for medium. Remember the meat will continue to cook after you remove it from the oven. For filets mignon remove the steak when it is 4-5 degree lower than you want your final temperature to be. i.e. you want your steak med-rare remove it from the oven when the temperature is 130 or 131. Allow the steaks to rest tented with foil for 5-8 minutes. Add the stock and cream to the sauté pan and cook over high heat until thick about 5-8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and pour over the steaks to serve.