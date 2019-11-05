8 Minute Meals: vegan breakfast with immune system boosting tea

(WTNH) — Chef Jay Lewis makes a filling vegan breakfast that will give you a health boost.

The Philosopher Chef’s Orange Lavender Tea:

6 ounces sage, minced

6 ounces fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

1 medium sized orange peel, minced

4 ounces fresh or dehydrated lavender

Cheese cloth

Sweet Potato Bacon:

One large sweet potato

4 ounces Baby J’s ERRR-Thang Spice Blend

4 ounces maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil (for baking sheet)

1 cup fresh water

3 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

Scrambled ERRR-Thang Tofu:

8 ounces extra firm tofu

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon Baby J’s ERRR-Thang Spice Blend

1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Baby J’s Sweet Potato Bacon:

The first step is to shave your sweet potato nice and thin with a potato peeler. Remove the skin and then shave into the meat of the sweet potato giving yourself approximately 15 slices. You are looking for 1/8 inch thick slices. For the best flavor, soak your shaved sweet potato slices in a mixture of water, Worchester sauce and Baby J’s ERRR-Thang Spice Blend. Let it soak for about an hour or so and then bake in the oven at 350° for 30 minutes or until the slices just start to brown. At this point you can actually allow the slices to cool to room temperature, place them in a seal-able bag and store it in the refrigerator in the vegetable crisper. When you are ready to cook it, simply put a few slices into a frying pan with a little bit of your favorite maple syrup and a pinch of salt if you would like. The natural sugar from the maple syrup and the sweet potato will allow the slices to caramelize and have a slightly chewy/slightly crispy texture just like turkey bacon, except it’s vegan!

Scrambled ERRR-Thang Tofu:

Use extra firm tofu to substitute for scrambled eggs. In a medium sized frying pan simply crumple up some extra firm tofu and two this add a few pinches of turmeric in order to give it a nice yellow color (optional) and a half teaspoon of my earth thing spice blend. You can sauté the tofu in a bit of vegan butter, olive oil, sunflower oil or just a few tablespoons of water if you’d like. After a few minutes on a medium high heat you will notice everything come together very nicely as you are stirring it around the pan. You can add sole fresh sage or rosemary, chopped peppers or spinach.