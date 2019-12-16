8 Minute Meals: vegan Caesar Salad

Breaking News
(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a vegan version of a popular salad.

Ingredients:

Romaine lettuce chopped
1 cup chic peas drained and rinsed very well
1 avocado chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup toasted cashews

Dressing:

1/2 cup pre-soaked cashews
1/4 almond milk
3-4 cloves of garlic
1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tsp maple syrup
1/2 tsp sea salt
Juice of one lemon

Directions:

Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend until it is smooth and creamy. Top all of your salad ingredients with this delicious dressing and toss. Serve topped with toasted cashews.

