8 Minute Meals: vegan lemon chia muffins

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey is thinking spring with these vegan lemon chia muffins!

Ingredients:

2 c flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp chis seeds

1/2 c coconut sugar

1/2 c maple syrup

1/2 c extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 c almond milk

Directions:

-pre-heat oven time 375 degrees.

-prep muffin tin by lightly greasing or lining with parchment muffin liners

.-mix together all dry ingredients except coconut sugar.

-whisk together oil, sugar and maple syrup.

-add in the other wet ingredients and whisk until well blended.

-combine wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix well.

-fill prepared muffin tin 3/4 full each one.-bake for 16-18 minutes

-allow to cool

-enoy