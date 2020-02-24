8 Minute Meals: vegan lemon chia muffins

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey is thinking spring with these vegan lemon chia muffins!
Ingredients:
2 c flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp sea salt
2 tbsp chis seeds
1/2 c coconut sugar
1/2 c maple syrup
1/2 c extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp lemon zest
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1/2 c almond milk
Directions:
-pre-heat oven time 375 degrees.
-prep muffin tin by lightly greasing or lining with parchment muffin liners
.-mix together all dry ingredients except coconut sugar.
-whisk together oil, sugar and maple syrup.
-add in the other wet ingredients and whisk until well blended.
-combine wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix well.
-fill prepared muffin tin 3/4 full each one.-bake for 16-18 minutes
-allow to cool
-enoy