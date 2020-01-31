8 Minute Meals: vegetarian nachos

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a vegetarian version of a Super Bowl staple.

Ingredients:

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 pound bag tortilla chips (we used ¾ of the bag)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup diced roma tomatoes

6 ounces extra sharp cheddar, grated (about 1½ cups)

diced avocado

cilantro



Directions:

PREHEAT oven to 400°F.

HEAT a large pan with cooking spray or oil over medium high heat for a minute. Add the onions and peppers, and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, and add salt and pepper.

PLACE the chips on a large baking sheet lined with parchment or non-stick foil for easy cleanup. Spoon on the beans, cooked onions and peppers. Sprinkle cheese on top.

BAKE about 12 minutes or until the cheese melts. Add additional toppings: diced roma tomatoes, chopped fresh cilantro and diced avocado (or guacamole). Optional: Garnish with slices of lime. Serve immediately.