8 Minute Meals: veggie burgers with a kick

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes veggie burgers with a kick for Meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

1 can of chic peas drained and well rinsed

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic pressed

2 Tbsp olive oil

Juice of one lemon

3 Tbsp ground flax seed mixed with 6 Tbsp water

4-5 mushroom buttons chopped

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp Tamari sauce

1 tsp turmeric

1 1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Directions:

-Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

-Prepare a baking sheet with a layer of parchment paper.

-Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions on medium heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add pressed garlic and sauté for 3 more minutes. Set to the side.

-In a small dish combine ground flax seed and water, set to the side.

-In a large bowl smash chic peas with a potato masher.

-Add onion mixture, mushrooms, chopped cilantro and all seasonings to the chic pea mixture and mix well.

-Add the flax seed mixture and Tamari to the chic pea mixture. Mix until well blended.

-Scoop mixture into your hands and firm into a ball, about the size of an orange.

-Place on parchment lines sheet and press down to about an inch thickness.

-Bake for 15 minutes, use a spatula to flip and bake for 15 more minutes.

-Allow to cool on the baking sheet.

– Patties can be stored in the fridge or freezer