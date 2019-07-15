8 Minute Meals: veggie burgers with a kick

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes veggie burgers with a kick for Meatless Monday.
Ingredients:
1 can of chic peas drained and well rinsed
1 cup cooked quinoa
1 onion finely chopped
2 cloves garlic pressed
2 Tbsp olive oil
Juice of one lemon
3 Tbsp ground flax seed mixed with 6 Tbsp water
4-5 mushroom buttons chopped
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
2 Tbsp Tamari sauce
1 tsp turmeric
1 1/4 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
Salt to taste
Black pepper
Directions:
-Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
-Prepare a baking sheet with a layer of parchment paper.
-Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions on medium heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add pressed garlic and sauté for 3 more minutes. Set to the side.
-In a small dish combine ground flax seed and water, set to the side.
-In a large bowl smash chic peas with a potato masher.
-Add onion mixture, mushrooms, chopped cilantro and all seasonings to the chic pea mixture and mix well.
-Add the flax seed mixture and Tamari to the chic pea mixture. Mix until well blended.
-Scoop mixture into your hands and firm into a ball, about the size of an orange.
-Place on parchment lines sheet and press down to about an inch thickness.
-Bake for 15 minutes, use a spatula to flip and bake for 15 more minutes.
-Allow to cool on the baking sheet.
– Patties can be stored in the fridge or freezer