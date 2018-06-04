8 Minute Meals: veggie burgers

Holistic health coach and blogger April Godfrey makes delicious veggie burgers everyone will love for Meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

1 can chic peas drained and well rinsed

1 small onion chopped

2 cloves garlic pressed

I Cup ground oats

3 Tbsp ground flax seed

6 Tbsp filtered water

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp herbamare seasoning

1/2 tsp sea salt

Sprinkle of cayenne

1 Tbsp Tamari

Juice of one lemon or lime

3 Tbsp olive oil. (Plus more for sautéing)

Fresh cilantro chopped



Directions:

Mix 3 Tbsp ground flax seed with 6 Tbsp water and set to the side.

In a pan over medium heat, sauté onions in about 1Tbsp olive oil for about 4 minutes, add pressed garlic and sauté about 4 more minutes.

In a Bowl, mash chick peas to desired consistency, a little chunky works!

Mix ground in oats with all of the herbs.

Add flax seed mixture, Tamari and olive oil mix well.

Add onions and garlic along with fresh cilantro and mix well.

Shape into burgers and get ready to cook!

Cooking- 2 options:

In a skillet heat extra virgin olive oil, add veggie burger patties and cook about 4 minutes on each side.

OR

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place Veggie Patties on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake 15 minutes, flip and back 15 minutes more.

These patties can be made in advance, frozen and cooked on the grill.