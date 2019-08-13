8 Minute Meals: watermelon panzanella salad with tomato vinaigrette

(WTNH) — Your summer cookout isn’t complete without Jules Esposito’s watermelon panzanella topped with tomato vinaigrette!
Salad consists of diced tomatoes, watermelon, red onion, cucumbers, basil, and day old bread tossed in olive oil and crisped in the oven.
Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- fresh red tomato – chopped
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 clove garlic – chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Vinaigrette Directions:
- Add all ingredients to blender, food processor or use a jar and an immersion blender.
- Blend until smooth and no large chunks of garlic or tomato remain
- Store in a container with a tight fitting lid for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
- If it separates in the fridge, just give it a couple shakes.