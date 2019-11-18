8 Minute Meals: winter citrus salad with ginger dressing

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a citrus salad sure to satisfy during the winter months.

Mixed greens:

Purple cabbage chopped

3 clementines perked and separated

1/2 cup pomegranate

1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

2 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Dressing:

2 carrots chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp tahini sauce

1 Tbsp white miso

1 clove of garlic chopped

A one inch piece if fresh ginger sliced

1/4 tsp salt and ground pepper on top

Directions:

•Heat 2-3 Tbsp of olive oil in a skillet, add ginger and garlic and sauté for one minute.

•Add all ingredients (including ginger and garlic) into a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy

•In a dish, add mixed greens, purple cabbage, clementines, and pomegranate seeds. Add dressing and mix well. Top with pumpkin seeds and toasted sesame seeds. Add crushed pepper to taste.

