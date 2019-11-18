8 Minute Meals: winter citrus salad with ginger dressing

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a citrus salad sure to satisfy during the winter months.
Mixed greens:
Purple cabbage chopped
3 clementines perked and separated
1/2 cup pomegranate
1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
2 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Dressing:
2 carrots chopped
1/4 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp water
2 Tbsp sesame oil
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
2 Tbsp tahini sauce
1 Tbsp white miso
1 clove of garlic chopped
A one inch piece if fresh ginger sliced
1/4 tsp salt and ground pepper on top
Directions:
•Heat 2-3 Tbsp of olive oil in a skillet, add ginger and garlic and sauté for one minute.
•Add all ingredients (including ginger and garlic) into a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy
•In a dish, add mixed greens, purple cabbage, clementines, and pomegranate seeds. Add dressing and mix well. Top with pumpkin seeds and toasted sesame seeds. Add crushed pepper to taste.