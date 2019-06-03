Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

8th Annual Ride/Walk for Children to benefit PCRC

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 8th Annual Ride / Walk for Children will benefits a program that assists children and young teenagers struggling with various life problems. 

The event takes place on Sunday, June 9th at the Quarry Walk in Oxford.

The routes are friendly to beginners.

Registration is $50 for bikers, $20 for walkers, and $10 for children under 10, biking or walking.

The procees benefit the Parent Child Resource Center, a division of BHCare.

The event kicks off at 8:30am and runs until 3:00pm.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss