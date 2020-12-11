A beginner’s guide to taking the perfect holiday picture of your pet

(WTNH) — It’s almost time to send out those holiday cards. You will want to create a great montage of photos so everyone looks their best.

Marketing Scout Lynisa Ruiz of Camp Bow Wow in Bloomfield gives us a beginner’s guide on how to take the perfect holiday picture of your pet. Ruiz gives these suggestions:

1. Natural light is best — Try taking the picture on a partly sunny day for the best colors and to avoid flash effects. Very bright, direct sun can cause harsh shadows. Beautiful pictures can be taken at sunrise or sunset too, so try out different times of the day.

2. Familiar settings — It may come as no surprise but taking pictures at home may be the best option because your dog is most comfortable there. It’s difficult to predict how your dog will be in a studio setting or any new environment.

3. Know your backdrop — Since you’re shooting a moving subject, first scope out a couple ideal backgrounds for your picture and you can try to position yourself to capture your dog in front of those backgrounds.

4. Don’t forget props! — A few strategically placed decorations and holiday accessories are all elements of interest that can be added to your scene. Remember to keep safety in mind! Especially if your pup is a chewer so it’s best to keep toxic and fragile items away.

5. Get on their level — Instead of standing up and looking down at your pup, get down on your knees or belly to see the world from their perspective. Also, instead of calling your pup over to you to snap the picture, go to them.

6. Follow the rule of thirds — One photography basic is to make the focal point of the picture off to one side, instead of smack in the middle. You can always crop the photo later to achieve this!

For more of these great tips, you can visit www.campbowwow.com/bloomfield.