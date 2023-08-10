NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy a night of laughs during A Broken Umbrella Theatre’s comedy fundraiser featuring the improv troupe, The Regicides.

The fundraiser will take place on Aug. 12 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the money will go towards a new black box theatre and community hub.

Ruben Ortiz, Director at A Broken Umbrella Theatre, joined News 8 to give more information about the upcoming event and how the public can help with fundraising.

Learn more about the fundraiser and buy tickets for the A Broken Umbrella Theatre’s comedy fundraiser here.

See the full video with Ortiz in the video above.

