(WTNH)– Can you imagine a day without water?

Many of us take turning on the tap for granted.

Joining us to talk about the ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ initiative, we spoke with Daniel Meaney, Director of Corporate Communications for Connecticut Water.

Here’s a little background on the initiative:

Imagine: No water to drink, or even to make coffee with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Hospitals would close without water. Firefighters couldn’t put out fires and farmers couldn’t water their crops.

Some communities in America already know how impossible it is to try to go a day without our most precious resource: Water. But many Americans take water for granted every day. Imagine a Day Without Water 2019 is the fifth annual day to raise awareness and educate America about the value of water.

Last year, over 1,000 organizations came together. Will you join us in 2019?

For more information, go to http://imagineadaywithoutwater.org/.