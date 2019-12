(WTNH) — Trinity College is continuing their tradition of 101 years, their Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols.

This year the event is honoring 50 years of co-education at Trinity. The music program will highlight the contributions of female composers and lyricists.

The festival is happening on Sunday, December 8th at the Trinity College Chapel in Hartford.

The free event has services at 4:00pm and 7:00pm.