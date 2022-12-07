(WTNH) — Are you ready to see a breathtaking production?

The production of “A Soldier’s Play” is coming to the Shubert Theater in New Haven on Thursday night! Set in 1944, the piece tells a story of a black sergeant who was shot and killed on a Louisiana army base.

That murder triggers a series of questions regarding service, sacrifice, and identity in America.

Two stars of the production, Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming show!

