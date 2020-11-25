A yummy homemade stuffing recipe to try this Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Are you excited that Thanksgiving is almost here? For those who haven’t completely given up on homemade stuffing, we have a simple classic memorable family recipe.

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make her grandmother’s recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup butter

2-3 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 loaf of bread in cubes (or 2 packages of cubed bread)

1 medium onion, diced

2 cups celery, diced1

½ teaspoons sage

½ teaspoon of each – oregano, rosemary, thyme (or as much as needed)

1 pound spicy sausage

Sherry

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large pan, cook the sausage until crumbled and browned. At the same time, place butter in a large pan and melt over moderate heat. Add onions and cook until soft. Then add celery and cook for another few minutes. Add the bread cubes, sausage and seasonings and stir well to coat completely. Allow to toast and dry out in the oven, stirring occasionally to prevent burning – about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and make a well in the center. Add two cans of mushroom soup. Cover with a lid and return to oven and allow to steam for about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and mix until thoroughly combined. You may add more mushroom soup if needed. Add a little sherry if it seems dry. Enjoy!

For more recipes, you can visit carynantonini.com.