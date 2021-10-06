ABC’s Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares series of free webinars to help small businesses

(WTNH) – Small businesses are among those who took a really hard hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are still struggling to get back on their feet. This holiday season may be one of their most challenging ever and are seeking help.

ABC’s Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares the series of free webinars she will be leading to help small businesses. The next webinar, entitled, “Business Unusual, Smart Advice for Small Business” will be on Wednesday, October 13th at 2 p.m. ET.

For more information on the webinar seminars or sign-up head to: 888Barbara.com