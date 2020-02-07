Breaking News
Academy Award nominees and their wellness methods

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Hollywood’s hottest celebrities want to look their best for the 92nd Academy Awards, and all year long. Healthy Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan breaks down the the trending wellness routines of the stars.

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is a true wellness warrior. She loves exercise, eats vegan and uses essential oils.

Margot Robbie (Bombshell) believes in balance even when prepping for big roles. She’s a clean eater, loves kale and apple smoothies, brown rice and fish. Robbie is also into intense workouts.

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) takes his training seriously by practicing in hotel rooms. He had a heart attack two years ago and now embraces more healthy lifestyle modalities like yoga as well as exercise and mindset.

