‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Non-profit shelter in TN on a mission to give senior dogs greater chance to find forever home

(WTNH) — Senior dogs experience a greater chance of euthanasia at shelters than younger dogs because it is difficult to find adoptive families for them. One non-profit shelter in Tennessee has a mission to keep senior dogs a greater chance to find a forever home and live longer.

Noel Kiswiney and Mason Taylor from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary explain how a mobile game they partnered up with is helping keep the mission alive.

For more information on how to help visit their website at ofsds.org.

