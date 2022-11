(WTNH) — The musical stage production of “Aladdin” is continuing to dazzle audiences across the country. And this weekend, the cast is coming to the Bushnell Theater in Hartford!

Performers are inviting everyone to come along for the magic carpet ride!

The Genie himself, Marcus Martin, joined News 8 to discuss the hit performance.

The show runs from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, and tickets are available online.

Watch the video above for the full interview.