Allergy-friendly, nutritious chocolate chip muffins are great mini on the go snack

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Whether it’s back to school or on the go, nutritious chocolate chip muffins can be a wonderful go-to. Holistic Health and Wellness Coach April Godfrey have a protein-packed and dairy-free snack.

For more recipes, visit sweetsimpledelicious.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss