(WTNH) — If you’re a fan of the local bar scene AND helping out a great cause, you’re in luck!

On this Giving Tuesday, the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance is hosting its annual “Celebrity Bartending Event” at Union Kitchen in West Hartford.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., watch celebrities like News 8’s own Alyssa Taglia stand behind the bar so that the alliance can gather funds to support its research.

The Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance provides support to brain tumor patients and caregivers while advancing brain tumor awareness, quality of care, and research.

Chris Cusano, Executive Director of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, joined News 8 to help promote the event!

