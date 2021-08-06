American Red Cross in dire need of blood donations this summer

(WTNH) – The emergency need for lifesaving blood continues this summer. In recent months, the American Red Cross has sent 12% more blood products to hospitals to help patients in need.

That includes higher distributions to hospitals in areas where the pandemic continues to disrupt normal blood collection operations.

Regional Communications Manager for American Red Cross, Andreina Sosa, explains why the need for blood donations is so essential.

Make an appointment by visiting https://redcrossblood.org and if you would like to volunteer visit www.redcross.org/volunteer