The nation is need of more blood supply. The American Red Cross says its supply has fallen to critical levels.

Chief Medical Officer of Biomedical Services of the American Red Cross Dr. Pampee Young explains what exactly is causing this severe blood shortage.

People are slowly returning to some normalcy, and donating blood can be among the ways to help get the nation’s blood supply leveled out.

To find out how to donate blood visit redcross.org.