American Red Cross to host ‘Mission: Possible’ party at Connecticut Science Center

(WTNH)– The American Red Cross will host the party of the year. It’s called ‘Mission: Possible 2020.’

Tom Vaccarelli, a Red Cross Connecticut board member and Mission: Possible Co-Chair,

and Stefanie Arcangelo, the Chief Communications Officer of Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, joined GMCT at 9 to tell us about the new fundraising event.

Mission: Possible 2020 will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Connecticut Science Center from 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tickets and information are available at www.redcross.org/MissionPossible.

Donations from this event will go to support the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region.