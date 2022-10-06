(WTNH) — Whether you’re going to a Halloween party, welcoming trick-or-treaters, or even just enjoying a little treat yourself, who can resist Halloween sweets?

Those Halloween goodies are a key piece of the spooky season. To prove just how important candy can be, News 8 sat down with the spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association, Carly Schildhaus.

She discusses the most popular Halloween candy in America, and how strong of a connection we really have to chocolate and candy this time of year.

Watch the video above for the full interview.