NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut nonprofit offers long-term assistance for individuals dealing with debilitating injuries.

Amy’s Angels is an organization that provides short and long-term assistance to individuals and their families who are dealing with the debilitating effects of serious illness or injury.

The organization was founded in 2014 in memory of Amy Fiondella who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by Bob Fiondella to discuss the mission of the foundation and their upcoming polo event.

Watch the full interview above.