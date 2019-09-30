An event to support the Alexander Jordan Jameison Foundation is coming to Milford

(WTNH) — An event coming to Milford in October is supporting the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Foundation, which aims to help young people struggling with depression through music.

William Jamieson Jr. started the foundation after his younger brother, Alex Jordan Jamieson, took his own life in May of 2019.

The goal of the Alexander Jordan Jameison Foundation is to raise funds for instruments and musical lessons to give to children in the community, particularly those struggling with mental and emotional health issues, that would not otherwise have access to them.

The Washington Field skate park in Milford will be renamed in honor of Alex. The renaming will take place at a suicide awareness event happening on Saturday, October 12th at the skate park on 30 Washington Street in Milford. The event goes from 2:00pm to 8:00pm. A rain date is set for Saturday, October 19th.

