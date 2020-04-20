Animal Farm Foundation launches ‘Pets Together’ program to ease social isolation

(WTNH)– In the response to COVID-19 crisis, the Animal Farm Foundation launches ‘Pets Together’ program to help ease social isolation.

The Executive Director for Animal Farm Foundation, Stacey Coleman, tells us how the free virtual program allows friendly interaction with pets (including dogs, cats, goats, horses, and other critters) and people.

The goal of the program is to increase social connection and mitigate the loneliness that is a painful aspect of the pandemic.

For more information about the Pets Together Program, or to learn how to participate, please visit https://petstogether.org/.