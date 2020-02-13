Annual scholarship & community awards dinner coming to North Haven

(WTNH) — The Carroll E. Brown 34th Annual Scholarship and Community Awards dinner is happening February 23rd.

The event by the West Haven Black Coalition will take place Saturday, February 22nd at the Fantasia Banquet Facility in North Haven. It kicks off at 4:00pm. A snow date is set for February 23rd.

The event benefits LEAP’s after-school and summer mentoring programs serving children and youth living in New Haven’s high poverty neighborhoods.

Tickets are $65 per person and must be reserved in advance by Feb. 14th. To RSVP, call 203-314-1695.