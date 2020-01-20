April Godfrey makes protein packed snack bites the kids will crave

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes energizing snack bites kids and adults will love.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup raw cashews
1/2 cup pumpkin seeds or pepitas
1/4 cup Nutella (or your fave nut butter)
10-12 medjool dates
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
2 Tbsp agave nectar
1 tsp vanilla
A pinch of sea salt
(Shredded coconut optional for rolling in)
Directions:
~In food processor, blend cashews and pepitas until a fine texture.
~Add medjool dates and pulse again for about 30 seconds.
~Add the rest of the ingredients and continue to blend until all well mixed and starting to clump together.
~ Roll into balls and place on a tray lined with parchment paper and place in the freezer.
~You can store in the freezer and just grab and go as you please!