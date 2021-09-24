ASRS Foundation president discusses early detections of retinal disease

(WTNH)– Retinal conditions are a major public health threat with many at risk. The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is launching a new initiative, “See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist,” to drive home awareness of the retinal disease and the message that early detection could save their precious eyesight.

ASRS Foundation President, Dr. Timothy Murray explains the leading causes, factors, and treatments that can save and improve vision.

For more information head to: ASRS.org

Watch the video above for the full interview.