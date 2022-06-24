(WTNH) – Some may go into Baz Luhrmann’s work on ‘Elvis’ with suspicious minds. Vinnie Penn, however, is not one of those people.

The look of the Luhrmann movie completely lends itself to be all about the King himself. And for anyone skeptical of the King’s actor, Austin Butler, movie aficionados ask that you don’t be too cruel.

Butler has made a name for himself on kid’s shows, such as Hannah Montana, but also made a small and impactful role in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. It’s now or never for Butler, and movie critics have said you can’t help but fall in love with him during his performance.

Does the same go for two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who plays the infamous manager Colonel Parker? Some critics say it’s a no-go, but to Vinnie Penn, Tom Hanks will always be Tom Hanks.

You have to expect a spectacle, pageantry, and one great song after another in this film. And, Olivia Dejonge plays Priscilla in the movie, who can bring the burning love story.