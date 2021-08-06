At the Movies: ‘Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad is back. No Will Smith or Jared Leto, but John Cena and Idris Elba.

Sylvester Stallone is the voice of a shark that wears pants.

New behind the camera: James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, so he’s been here before, just as action-packed, just as many laughs.

Their mission is to destroy a lab where political prisoners are being experimented on. Being prisoners themselves, they’re all in, even in Elba’s character, Bloodsport, needs some nudging from Oscar winner, Viola Davis.

Margo Robbie as Harley Quinn is back!