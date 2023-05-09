NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer Audra McDonald is coming to New Haven to headline Long Wharf Theatre’s annual benefit event.

Rachel Alderman, the associate artistic director for the theatre, was a guest on Good Morning Connecticut to discuss the event and superstar performer.

Watch the video above to learn more.

The evening of music, food, and festivities will take place May 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University.

McDonald is set to perform for an hour starting at 7 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.