Aundrya Montgomery honored for using STEM to help community at 16th Annual Women of Innovation

by: WTNH.com Staff

We continue to recognize the 50 women who were honored for their accomplishments in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) during the 16th Annual Women of Innovation.

Community Category winner Aundrya Montgomery explains what this award means to her and who has helped her along the way. 

Aundrya earned her Master of Science degree in Biomedical Science from the University of Connecticut where she worked to develop engineering strategies applicable to fingertip injuries. 
Her current research includes evaluating pediatric esophageal tissue engineering techniques and identifying the prevalence of obesity and its comorbidities among transgender youth. 

Kim Kinsley, Vice President of Airframe and Global Engine Controls at Collins Aerospace, announced Aundrya was the award recipient. Kinsley shares her insight working in the aerospace field. 

News 8’s Sarah Cody was the emcee of the virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 12.

