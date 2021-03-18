Author Ed Hajim shares details about new, powerful memoir

A powerful memoir that has many ties to Connecticut showing how one man becomes successful despite difficult times he faced during his childhood.

Author Ed Hajim talks about his new book, “On The Road Less Traveled: An Unlikely Journey from the Orphanage to the Boardroom.”

Hajim explains what four P’s you can follow for work and life success:

Passion – you must follow yours

Principles – understand yours and consider them the backbone of how you live at work and home

Partners – choose wisely and pick the right ones

Plan – make appropriate ones