(WTNH) — Nov. 17 is World Preemie Day.

Here in the U.S., nearly 400,000 children are born before 37 weeks and face challenges to survive.

Worldwide, as many as one million babies die each year due to prematurity.

Father and author, Ted Yang, told News 9 about his powerful memoir, “Table for Five: A Father’s Story of Life, Love and Loss” in the video above.

You can purchase a copy of Ted’s book on Amazon.