Author turns her trauma into inspiration with book ‘My Beautiful Detour’

(WTNH) — Amy Oestreicher says she is thankful for her bump in the road that led her to write “My Beautiful Detour: an unthinkable journey from gutless to grateful.”

When she was 18, a blood clot blocking Oestreicher’s stomach and intestines caused her stomach to explode. Doctors believe that previous stress from sexual assault by a trusted mentor contributed to the trauma.

After 15 years and 27 surgeries, Oestreicher is still on her medical journey to rebuild her digestive system.

She was able to overcome her trauma through creativity, writing “My Beautiful Detour: an unthinkable journey from gutless to grateful.”

