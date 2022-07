(WTNH) – Autism Families CONNECTicut said it recently received a $10,000 grant from the New England Patriots Foundation for its work giving back to the community.

News 8 sat down with Leah Moon, co-founder and board member of Autism Families CONNECTicut, and Denzell Closs, who has received support from the organization, to learn more about it and how it helps families across the state.

For more information go to Autism Families CONNECTicut’s website at: autismfamiliesct.org.